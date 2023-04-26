Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $62.69

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $67.70. Datadog shares last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 4,373,732 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

