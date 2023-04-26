DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on May 15th

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

DCP stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $48,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

