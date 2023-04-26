DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $861.55 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $914,541.64 and approximately $861.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00139139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,431 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

