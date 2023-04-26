Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 235,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 235,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

