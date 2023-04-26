Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 9,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

