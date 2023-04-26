DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.35

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $28.17. DENSO shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 15,894 shares.

DENSO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

