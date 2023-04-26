Dent Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $98.79 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

