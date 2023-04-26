Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $240.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. 79,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,376. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.