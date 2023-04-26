Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $133.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 639,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,736. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

