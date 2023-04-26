Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $261.59

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.59 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.62). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.71), with a volume of 14,447 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Dialight in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The stock has a market cap of £71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,200.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.40.

In related news, insider Clive Jennings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,051.08). Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

