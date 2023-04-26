DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

