Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Lowered by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

