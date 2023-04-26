Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 118,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,377. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

