Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $31.87

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $33.60. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 662,995 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.