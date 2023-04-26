Disc Medicine Opco’s (IRON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of IRON opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $570.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

