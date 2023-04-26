Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$49.72 and last traded at C$49.74. Approximately 30,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 39,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$66.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.