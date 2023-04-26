Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY23 guidance to $8.85-$9.05 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

