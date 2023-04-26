Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. 1,766,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,616. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

