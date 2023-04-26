Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading Up 9.5%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 5,649,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 1,800,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Drumz Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £23.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Drumz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.