Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,577. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.