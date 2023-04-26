Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

DNB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

