Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $125.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.