Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.33.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.
