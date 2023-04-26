Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

