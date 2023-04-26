EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.49-7.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. 35,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,881. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $208.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

