Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.42. 178,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 339,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.