Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $14,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,254. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

