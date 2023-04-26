Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.45% from the company’s current price.

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON ECOR traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 122.60 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.23. The company has a market capitalization of £316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ecora Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £12,114.94 ($15,130.44). In other news, insider Patrick Meier bought 28,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £39,434.30 ($49,249.78). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total value of £12,114.94 ($15,130.44). Insiders purchased a total of 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,430 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

