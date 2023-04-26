EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Down 11.8%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Rating)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.