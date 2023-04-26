Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.11.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
NYSE:EW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,436. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
