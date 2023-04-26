Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,436. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

