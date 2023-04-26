Efinity Token Price Hits $0.0681 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and $605,011.30 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,833,646 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

