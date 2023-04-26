Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Gap Down to $129.50

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.50, but opened at $126.21. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 901,967 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

