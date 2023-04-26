ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.61 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and $117.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,347.34 or 1.00096683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14862056 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $296.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

