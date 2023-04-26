Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

