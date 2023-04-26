Employers (EIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Employers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Employers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Stories

