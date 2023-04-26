Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 696,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,133. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

