Energi Market Capitalization Hits $10.97 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $88,573.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,020,552 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

