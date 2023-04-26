Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $230.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.
ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.10.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $52.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
