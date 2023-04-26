Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $230.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $52.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

