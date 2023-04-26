Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.35.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.30). Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.