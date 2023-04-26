Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

