Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

