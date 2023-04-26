EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.50.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$70.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. Analysts predict that EQB will post 10.3080986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.