Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares $0.60 — Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,861. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 50.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

