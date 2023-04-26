Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstService Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

