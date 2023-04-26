Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Community in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Insider Activity at First Community

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.