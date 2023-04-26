Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 49.34%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

