Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cigna Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Cigna Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the health services provider will earn $24.74 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

