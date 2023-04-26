ERC20 Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $355.55 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,085.14 or 1.00044148 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01057269 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,191.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.