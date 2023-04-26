Eric Dobmeier Sells 23,800 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75.

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 411,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,886. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $20,192,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

