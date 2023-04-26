Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 8,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

